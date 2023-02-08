Comparing Avantax (AVTA) and The Competition

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Avantax to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Avantax and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avantax
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Avantax Competitors
|266
|1187
|1705
|67
|2.49
As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Avantax’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Avantax and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avantax
|$885.20 million
|$7.76 million
|52.13
|Avantax Competitors
|$4.52 billion
|$816.93 million
|-3.48
Avantax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Avantax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avantax
|3.12%
|15.60%
|5.29%
|Avantax Competitors
|-43.60%
|7.11%
|0.92%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
92.4% of Avantax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
About Avantax
Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
