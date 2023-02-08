abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Critical Analysis

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

abrdn has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of abrdn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio abrdn $2.32 billion 2.19 $1.37 billion N/A N/A Prosus $6.87 billion 36.21 $18.73 billion N/A N/A

This table compares abrdn and Prosus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than abrdn.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for abrdn and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score abrdn 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosus 0 2 5 0 2.71

Prosus has a consensus target price of $85.48, indicating a potential upside of 439.31%. Given Prosus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prosus is more favorable than abrdn.

Profitability

This table compares abrdn and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets abrdn N/A N/A N/A Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prosus beats abrdn on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans. The Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segment is composed of life insurance associates and joint ventures in India, UK, and China. The company was founded in 1825 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

