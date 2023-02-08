Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $66.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

RETA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $49.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

