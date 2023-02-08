Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $67.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.79.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,508 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after buying an additional 1,240,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 119.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after buying an additional 1,186,355 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
