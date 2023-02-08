Critical Review: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Nuvectra (OTCMKTS:NVTRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Nuvectra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 5.26 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvectra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuvectra 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and Nuvectra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,104.21%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Nuvectra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,008.44% -72.19% -53.21% Nuvectra N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Nuvectra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs. It is also developing Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation (SNM) system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder; and technologies to support other indications, including SNM for the treatment of overactive bladder and deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson's disease. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

