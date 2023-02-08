Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Lowered to $88.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECH. Stephens decreased their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $113.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $65,608.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.