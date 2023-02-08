PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.
PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %
PYPL stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.37.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
