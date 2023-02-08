Head-To-Head Survey: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 14.81 $271.00 million $2.96 18.04

Profitability

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 75.75% 16.70% 8.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 1 2 0 0 1.67 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.31, indicating a potential upside of 54.10%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $61.14, indicating a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

