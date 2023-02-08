Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

