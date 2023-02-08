Analysts Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Target Price at C$51.20

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a C$52.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

PPL stock opened at C$46.80 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$40.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$670,801.56.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

