Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $17.44

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after purchasing an additional 54,108,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

