Brokerages Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $17.44

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.44.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity at PG&E
In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PG&E Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PG&E (PCG)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.