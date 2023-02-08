Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT at GBX 6,081.67

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,081.67 ($73.11).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($80.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.55) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($66.97), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($332,425.10).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,081 ($73.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £98.56 billion and a PE ratio of 685.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,931.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,274.02.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

