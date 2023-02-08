WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,080.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,080.33 ($12.99).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPP shares. Barclays raised shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.42) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.00) to GBX 864 ($10.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 1,158 ($13.92) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

WPP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.14) on Friday. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 713 ($8.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($14.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 880.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 826.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.86. The firm has a market cap of £10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,836.36.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

