Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $16.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

