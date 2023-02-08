Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $16.55 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.55.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MPW opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $22.11.
Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust Company Profile
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
