Brokers Set Expectations for Sony Group Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research note issued on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Sony Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SONY. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SONY opened at $91.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $111.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,606,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,444,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.