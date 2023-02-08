Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

ELF opened at $72.03 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,879 shares of company stock worth $9,410,043. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.