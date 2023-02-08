William Blair Comments on CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the technology company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $61.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.85. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $66.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 8,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 74.65%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

