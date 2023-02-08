Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $72.03 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at $19,306,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,043. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 169.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 530,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 942,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 389,163 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

