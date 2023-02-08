Illinois Tool Works Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report issued on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.79.

ITW stock opened at $239.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.10. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

