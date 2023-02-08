Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silicon Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $183.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $190.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.