Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Issued By Zacks Research

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Yelp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on YELP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

YELP opened at $32.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. Yelp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 41.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yelp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,408,440. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

