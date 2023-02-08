FY2023 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Raised by KeyCorp

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.93. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Shares of AME stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AMETEK by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

