Accuray Incorporated Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Accuray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Accuray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 415,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 252,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,575,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 436,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

