Robert W. Baird Raises Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $132.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $120.26 on Monday. Allegion has a 52-week low of $87.33 and a 52-week high of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

About Allegion

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $667,802,000 after buying an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 20.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Allegion by 9.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,692,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,469,000 after buying an additional 223,117 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after buying an additional 109,878 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

