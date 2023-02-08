Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

NVST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

