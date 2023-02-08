Mizuho Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $42.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on FE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.