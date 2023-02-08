Mizuho Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $42.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

About FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,878,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

