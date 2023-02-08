Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Barclays

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $63.30 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43.

Insider Activity at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.