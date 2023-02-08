Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $916.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $89,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

