Piper Sandler Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $325.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.70.

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.95. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

