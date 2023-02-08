Piper Sandler Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $325.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.70.
AON Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AON stock opened at $319.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.95. AON has a 12-month low of $246.21 and a 12-month high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.
Institutional Trading of AON
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AON
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AON (AON)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.