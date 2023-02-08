Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $285.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.79 and its 200-day moving average is $276.14. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $132,660,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.