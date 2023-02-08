Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Rosenblatt Securities from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

CALX stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.43. Calix has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 625.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Sky Advisers LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

