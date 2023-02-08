LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given New $85.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.37.

NYSE LYB opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 190,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

