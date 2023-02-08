Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $110.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Oshkosh stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.25. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 137.2% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 89.6% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

