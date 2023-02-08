Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $70.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL opened at $69.95 on Monday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6,918.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,445 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 982.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.