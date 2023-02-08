Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Raised to $47.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.39% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.13.

HOG opened at $50.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

