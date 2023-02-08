M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.24 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
M/I Homes Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE MHO opened at $61.75 on Monday. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Trading of M/I Homes
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M/I Homes (MHO)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.