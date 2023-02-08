zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Head to Head Analysis

zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

zvelo has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get zvelo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for zvelo and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36

Profitability

Squarespace has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Given Squarespace’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than zvelo.

This table compares zvelo and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets zvelo N/A N/A N/A Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of zvelo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares zvelo and Squarespace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Squarespace $784.04 million 4.00 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

zvelo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Summary

Squarespace beats zvelo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About zvelo

(Get Rating)

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

About Squarespace

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for zvelo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zvelo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.