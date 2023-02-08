Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 381.23% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64.
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.
