Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) PT Raised to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 381.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.80. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $20.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

