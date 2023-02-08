Morgan Stanley Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $14.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 149,968,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,679,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,702 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.