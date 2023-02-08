Reviewing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) & Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Upexi -9.97% -13.93% -9.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Upexi has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.26%. Given Upexi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Charlie’s.

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Upexi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, suggesting that its share price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and Upexi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.38 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Upexi $44.58 million 1.48 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s.

Summary

Upexi beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufacture and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. Upexi, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

