Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Lowered to $320.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CI. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Cigna stock opened at $289.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna has a 52 week low of $218.52 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

