GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) vs. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Financial Comparison

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) and ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and ThredUp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A ThredUp -31.28% -51.02% -26.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GigaCloud Technology and ThredUp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

GigaCloud Technology currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 378.82%. ThredUp has a consensus price target of $5.27, suggesting a potential upside of 189.71%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than ThredUp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigaCloud Technology and ThredUp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.53 N/A N/A N/A ThredUp $289.94 million 0.63 -$63.18 million ($0.92) -1.98

GigaCloud Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats ThredUp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

