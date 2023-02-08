Credit Suisse Group Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $100.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCBGet Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

ARCB opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCBGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in ArcBest by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

