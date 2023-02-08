Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $126.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ARW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $131.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.22. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

