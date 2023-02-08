HC Wainwright Weighs in on Bitfarms Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Bitfarms in a report released on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitfarms’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 121.45%.

BITF opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $240.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

