Royal Bank of Canada Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $77.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.08.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $76.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,011. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.