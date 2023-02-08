LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.37.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

