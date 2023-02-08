LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $100.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.37.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
