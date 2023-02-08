BCE Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for BCE in a research note issued on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

BCE Trading Down 0.7 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.47. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Articles

