FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report issued on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $18.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.35. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $18.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $22.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.45 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $417.61 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $433.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.35.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

