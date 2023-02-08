Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the game software company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Electronic Arts’ current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $114.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.70. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,210 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

